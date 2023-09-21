Woman in hospital with head injuries after man attacks her in Doncaster shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Baltyk Mini Market in Beckett Road, Doncaster, following reports of an assault shortly before midday on Sunday,

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is understood a man entered the shop and became aggressive towards a woman who then tried to film him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is then reported that the man grabbed the victim’s phone, causing it to crack, before assaulting her by repeatedly punching her in the back of the head.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking further information about the attack in a Doncaster shop.

“The woman was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with a head injury and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/167051/23 of 17 September 2023.