News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Woman in hospital with head injuries after man attacks her in Doncaster shop

A woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after she was attacked by a man in a Doncaster shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Baltyk Mini Market in Beckett Road, Doncaster, following reports of an assault shortly before midday on Sunday,

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is understood a man entered the shop and became aggressive towards a woman who then tried to film him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is then reported that the man grabbed the victim’s phone, causing it to crack, before assaulting her by repeatedly punching her in the back of the head.

Police are seeking further information about the attack in a Doncaster shop.Police are seeking further information about the attack in a Doncaster shop.
Police are seeking further information about the attack in a Doncaster shop.
Most Popular

“The woman was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with a head injury and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/167051/23 of 17 September 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.