Woman in hospital with head injuries after man attacks her in Doncaster shop
Police were called to Baltyk Mini Market in Beckett Road, Doncaster, following reports of an assault shortly before midday on Sunday,
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is understood a man entered the shop and became aggressive towards a woman who then tried to film him.
“It is then reported that the man grabbed the victim’s phone, causing it to crack, before assaulting her by repeatedly punching her in the back of the head.
“The woman was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with a head injury and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/167051/23 of 17 September 2023.
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.