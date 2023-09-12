News you can trust since 1925
Woman goes on trial accused of murdering husband in village near Doncaster

A woman accused of murdering her husband in a village near Doncaster days after Christmas has gone on trial.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Teresa Hanson, 54, accepts fatally injuring but denies murdering husband Paul at the couple’s home in West Cowick on December 28 last year.

Mr Hanson, also 54, died from a single stab wound at the property in Little London Lane, with his wife saying she had accidentally stabbed him during an argument whilst cooking.

The trial opened at Hull Crown Court on Monday.