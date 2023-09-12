Woman goes on trial accused of murdering husband in village near Doncaster
A woman accused of murdering her husband in a village near Doncaster days after Christmas has gone on trial.
Teresa Hanson, 54, accepts fatally injuring but denies murdering husband Paul at the couple’s home in West Cowick on December 28 last year.
Mr Hanson, also 54, died from a single stab wound at the property in Little London Lane, with his wife saying she had accidentally stabbed him during an argument whilst cooking.
The trial opened at Hull Crown Court on Monday.