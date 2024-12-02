A woman from Doncaster who failed to meet the needs of 13 dogs, including a litter of ten puppies, has been banned from keeping canines for seven years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Bermingham, aged 37, was investigated by the RSPCA after two Malinois dogs, one who was described by a vet as ‘emaciated,’ were found living in poor conditions at her home in Bernard Road in Edlington.

Also at the property was a young bull breed dog in a cage, and ten puppies with urine and faeces-stained coats huddled together on a stained cushion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a sentencing hearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Wednesday 20 November, Bermingham was told she had failed to provide the animals with food, water, exercise and a safe environment and it had been her sole responsibility to do so.

Woman given canine ban for neglecting 13 dogs including a litter of puppies found huddled together on a dirty cushion in Doncaster.

The court heard how RSPCA Inspector Vanessa Reid had gone to the property with the police on 6 May this year after a very lean dog who looked like she might have recently given birth, had been seen by the officer in the front window of the property the day before.

It was explained to Bermingham that there were welfare concerns for a dog at the house and she showed the officers inside, before letting a female Malinois called Luna and a male Malinois called Major loose in the insecure garden.

In her written evidence to the court Inspector Reid said: “I heard a faint squeak as though there were pups in the room. I asked Bermingham and she confirmed Luna had ten pups aged approximately two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I retrieved several baskets from my vehicle and entered the property where the puppies were all huddled on a dirty and stained cushion in the corner of the room.

Woman given canine ban for neglecting 13 dogs including a litter of puppies found huddled together on a dirty cushion in Doncaster.

“As I was talking, I heard another noise coming from the kitchen area. In there was a black and white bully type dog inside a cage. This dog, Rocco, was also in a lean condition, however Bermingham claimed he belonged to a relative, but couldn’t tell me who.”

It was explained to Bermingham that there were serious concerns for the animals, and they were seized by the police and taken for immediate veterinary treatment.

A vet who examined them and gave written evidence in the case said three year old Luna was emaciated. Describing her as having a ‘ravenous’ appetite, she gave the female Malinois a body condition score of 0.5 out of five, saying she had no discernible body fat and prominent skeletal features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also scarring evident on her hindlimbs, which suggested previous injury or trauma, and her coat condition was dry, unkempt and stained with urine.

Eight month-old Major was given an ‘anorexic’ body condition score of one out of five. His rib cage and pelvic bones were easily visible and there was scarring from previous trauma seen on his face. All four limbs were stained with urine which was indicative of poor husbandry and hygiene, said the vet.

Rocco, who was approximately six to nine months-old, was given a low body condition score and described as having ‘extensive’ poor coat conditions, including evidence of urine and faecal odour.

The puppies, who were aged between three and four weeks-old, were described as having a ‘foul odour of faeces and grease’ with urine-stained unkempt coats. Although Bermingham had allowed Luna to feed them she had shown little to no assistance in managing their general husbandry and hygiene, and the situation had the potential to escalate and the puppies to develop bacterial disease and become poorly, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vet added: “Although it is impossible to establish how long Luna, Major and Rocco had not been given an appropriate diet for, it can be noted that it would take a minimum of weeks for a dog of normal body weight to deteriorate to the state in which they were presented.

"This could be substantially longer if the dogs were being fed periodically substandard amounts and nutritional quality, rather than being starved entirely.”

Bermingham, who had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to four offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006, was also given a 12 month Community Order with 70 hours of unpaid work and ten Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and ordered to pay costs of £400 and a £114 victim surcharge. The court was told she had personal and financial issues and had prioritised other people at the expense of her pets.

Disqualifying her from keeping dogs for seven years the district judge said: “You took on the responsibility of three adult dogs and, in doing that, it was your sole responsibility to care for those animals, providing them with food, water, exercise and a safe environment. To make matters worse, you allowed a litter of puppies to be born and kept them, no doubt in the hope you could sell them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone in your position would have recognised their inability to provide for those animals. These animals were your responsibility and if you couldn’t cope it was up to you to seek help in re-homing those dogs.”

Speaking after the case Inspector Reid said: “This case involved a large number of dogs who hadn’t had their basic needs met. Owners have a responsibility to their pets to seek appropriate help and advice if their circumstances change and they are no longer unable to cope.”

The dogs, who were all signed over into RSPCA care, all made a good recovery. They were cared for at the charity’s animal centres in Derby and Burton-upon-Trent and have since been rehomed.

*Bermingham pleaded guilty to the following four offences at a hearing on 16 October 2024:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That between 4th April 2024 and 6th May 2024 at Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster, you did cause unnecessary suffering to a certain animal namely a female Malinois dog known as Luna, by failing to provide adequate nutrition for the animal’s needs and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that your failure to act would have the effect of causing the animal to suffer or be likely to do so, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006”.

“That between 4th April 2024 and 6th May 2024 at Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster, you did cause unnecessary suffering to a certain animal namely a male Malinois dog known as Major, by failing to provide adequate nutrition for the animal’s needs and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that your failure to act would have the effect of causing the animal to suffer or be likely to do so, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006”.

“That between 4th April 2024 and 6th May 2024 at Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster, you did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal namely a black and white bull breed dog known as Rocco for which you were responsible, were met to the extent required by good practice in that you did not meet the animal’s need for a suitable diet, contrary to Section 9(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006”.

“That between 4th April 2024 and 6th May 2024 at Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster, you did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of animals namely ten puppies for which you were responsible, were met to the extent required by good practice in that you did not meet the puppies need for a suitable environment, contrary to Section 9(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006”.