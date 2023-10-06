Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Lobelia Crescent in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster at around 12.30pm.

A force spokesman said: “A woman in her 30s, who was found unresponsive at the scene, was taken by ambulance to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after suffering a medical episode.