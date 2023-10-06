News you can trust since 1925
Woman found unresponsive after disturbance on Doncaster street

A woman was found unresponsive after a disturbance on a Doncaster street yesterday (Thursday, October 6).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Lobelia Crescent in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster at around 12.30pm.

A force spokesman said: “A woman in her 30s, who was found unresponsive at the scene, was taken by ambulance to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after suffering a medical episode.

“Two men were detained but have since been released with no further action.”