A woman was caught smuggling tobacco into a Doncaster prison after it was sewn into a dressing gown she had taken for an inmate she was visiting.

The 20-year-old Rotherham woman was arrested after checks on he dressing gown were carried out at HMP Doncaster after she handed it in.

Tobacco was sewn into a dressing gown taken into HMP Doncaster for an inmate

COURT: Man jailed for sexually assaulting woman on dance floor of South Yorkshire nightclub

She was caught by officers from South Yorkshire Police tasked with disrupting the activities of organised crime gangs operating in the town.

READ MORE: Woman found dead at Barnsley post office named by police

Their work includes preventing illicit items, such as drugs, phones and tobacco, from getting into prisons.

HMP Doncaster

NAMED: Criminals locked up in Sheffield so far this year

Detective Inspector Steve Smith said: “We have a varied approach to how we tackle the main ways illicit items are brought into the prisons. Usually, items are thrown into the grounds, sent through the post or brought in by visitors or staff members.

“Today our focus was visitors.

“As searches were carried out, a dressing gown intended for an inmate was found to have tobacco sewn into the collar.

“A 20-year-old woman Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of attempting to convey prohibited articles into prison and an investigation is now under way.

“My message is not new. If you are visiting friends and relatives at the prison, you are very welcome. But please don’t bring items you know are prohibited - if they are found you could end up in prison yourself.”

He added: “Our activity in all of the prisons in Doncaster is set to continue for a long time to come. Don’t risk being caught and ending up with the person you came to visit, it really isn’t worth it.”