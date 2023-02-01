Police were called at around 10.34pm last Thursday following reports of a robbery on Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that four people forced entry to a property, causing significant damage and assaulting the occupant – a woman in her 20s.

"A mobile phone and bank cards were also taken.”

Police are investigating the robbery in Edenthorpe.

Police said that a 35-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police.