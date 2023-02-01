Woman attacked in own home by four strong robbery gang in Doncaster
A woman was attacked in her home by a four strong robbery gang who burst into the Doncaster property, caused serious damage and then fled with her possessions.
Police were called at around 10.34pm last Thursday following reports of a robbery on Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that four people forced entry to a property, causing significant damage and assaulting the occupant – a woman in her 20s.
"A mobile phone and bank cards were also taken.”
Police said that a 35-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police.
Alternatively, you can pass on details in confidence to UK charity Crime Stoppers through their UK call centre by calling 0800 555 111 where you can report crime anonymously.