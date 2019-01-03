Woman arrested over attack on man in Doncaster

A woman is in police custody after being arrested over a serious attack on a man in Doncaster.
The 45-year-old is being held after a 48-year-old man was found seriously injured outside a house in Heatherwood Close, Intake, at 5.55pm yesterday.
COURT: Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri appears in court following pre-season brawl
The man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
CRIME: These are the criminals who received the longest prison sentences in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018
POLICE: Man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield named
More to follow.