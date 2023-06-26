Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in village near Doncaster to face murder retrial

Teresa Hanson, 54, denies murdering husband Paul at the couple’s home in West Cowick on December 28 last year.

Mr Hanson, also 54, died from a single stab wound at the property in Little London Lane, with his wife saying she had accidentally stabbed him during an argument whilst cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jury at Hull Crown Court deliberated for around 11 hours but was unable to reach a verdict on which at least 10 of them were agreed.

Paul Hanson died after suffering a single stab wound.

On Thursday the Recorder of Hull, Judge John Thackray KC, discharged the jury and set a retrial date of September 11.

He granted Hanson bail until then.