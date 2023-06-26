Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in village near Doncaster to face murder retrial
Teresa Hanson, 54, denies murdering husband Paul at the couple’s home in West Cowick on December 28 last year.
Mr Hanson, also 54, died from a single stab wound at the property in Little London Lane, with his wife saying she had accidentally stabbed him during an argument whilst cooking.
A jury at Hull Crown Court deliberated for around 11 hours but was unable to reach a verdict on which at least 10 of them were agreed.
On Thursday the Recorder of Hull, Judge John Thackray KC, discharged the jury and set a retrial date of September 11.
He granted Hanson bail until then.
Following the incident, which took place just three days after Christmas, the normally sleepy village was the focus of a police murder investigation, led by officers from Humberside.