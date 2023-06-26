News you can trust since 1925
Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in village near Doncaster to face murder retrial

A woman accused of murdering her husband in a village near Doncaster days after Christmas faces a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST

Teresa Hanson, 54, denies murdering husband Paul at the couple’s home in West Cowick on December 28 last year.

Mr Hanson, also 54, died from a single stab wound at the property in Little London Lane, with his wife saying she had accidentally stabbed him during an argument whilst cooking.

A jury at Hull Crown Court deliberated for around 11 hours but was unable to reach a verdict on which at least 10 of them were agreed.

Paul Hanson died after suffering a single stab wound.Paul Hanson died after suffering a single stab wound.
On Thursday the Recorder of Hull, Judge John Thackray KC, discharged the jury and set a retrial date of September 11.

He granted Hanson bail until then.

Following the incident, which took place just three days after Christmas, the normally sleepy village was the focus of a police murder investigation, led by officers from Humberside.