Woman accused of shoplifting and attacking a retail worker in Doncaster in court
A woman accused of shoplifting and attacking a retail worker in Doncaster has appeared before court.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rebecca Lyne, aged 42, was arrested by officers on Saturday night (27 January) following an alleged theft at B&M in Thorne Retail Park.
She was charged with theft from a shop and common assault and appeared yesterday, Monday January 29, at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.
Lyne, of Diana Street, Scunthorpe, has since been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 February.