News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Woman, 30, in court for assaulting a security guard, a PCSO and a City Centre Engagement Officer

A woman is due in court today charged with five offences.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Friday afternoon the 30-year-old, from Intake, was arrested by officers on Market Place in the city centre after allegedly stealing items for a nearby shop.

It is reported that she assaulted a security guard at the store, as well as a PCSO and a City Centre Engagement Officer who responded to assist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has been charged with two counts of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, theft and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

She has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court later today.