Woman, 30, in court for assaulting a security guard, a PCSO and a City Centre Engagement Officer

On Friday afternoon the 30-year-old, from Intake, was arrested by officers on Market Place in the city centre after allegedly stealing items for a nearby shop.

It is reported that she assaulted a security guard at the store, as well as a PCSO and a City Centre Engagement Officer who responded to assist.

She has been charged with two counts of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, theft and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

