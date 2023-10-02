Woman, 30, in court for assaulting a security guard, a PCSO and a City Centre Engagement Officer
A woman is due in court today charged with five offences.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday afternoon the 30-year-old, from Intake, was arrested by officers on Market Place in the city centre after allegedly stealing items for a nearby shop.
It is reported that she assaulted a security guard at the store, as well as a PCSO and a City Centre Engagement Officer who responded to assist.
She has been charged with two counts of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, theft and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test.
She has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court later today.