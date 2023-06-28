Woman, 19, punched and pushed to the floor by unknown man in broad daylight Doncaster attack

On Sunday, June 11, between noon and 1pm, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking along the riverbank of the River Don, next to HMP Doncaster, when she was approached by a man.

It is reported the man punched her in the ribs and pulled her by the hair, before pushing her to the floor. The victim did not suffer any injuries during the assault.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward and speak to them.

Do you have any information about the incident?

They are particularly keen to hear from two men who tried to intervene and help the victim.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.