Woman, 18, punched by boy, 15, in mass Doncaster street brawl
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was punched in a mass brawl in a residential Doncaster street.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 10:22 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 10:22 am
Officers were called to Shelley Avenue, Balby after reports that a large group of people had been involved in an ‘altercation’ in the street.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An 18-year-old woman reported being punched by an unknown 15-year-old boy.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”
The incident took place at about 5.50pm on Thursday 19 September and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 662 of 19 September 2019.