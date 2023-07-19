News you can trust since 1925
Witnesses sought to postal worker assault in Mexborough

Police investigating the reported assault of a postal worker in Mexborough, Doncaster, last month are asking witnesses to come forward.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

Between midday and 12.15pm on Saturday 24 June, it is reported that a post van arrived at the Morrisons Daily on Hirst Gate.

The postal worker – a man in his 40s – began to take mail out of the back of the van when it is understood he was assaulted by two men.

They are believed to have slammed the van door shut on the worker’s arm, causing bruising, before becoming verbally abusive.

Do you recognise these men?
Do you recognise these men?
Officers believe the two individuals pictured could hold vital information about the assault and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact South Yorkshire Police online or call 101 quoting crime number 14/115859/23. Access webchat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

If you would prefer not to provide personal details, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence, either by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.