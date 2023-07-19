Between midday and 12.15pm on Saturday 24 June, it is reported that a post van arrived at the Morrisons Daily on Hirst Gate.

The postal worker – a man in his 40s – began to take mail out of the back of the van when it is understood he was assaulted by two men.

They are believed to have slammed the van door shut on the worker’s arm, causing bruising, before becoming verbally abusive.

Do you recognise these men?

Officers believe the two individuals pictured could hold vital information about the assault and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact South Yorkshire Police online or call 101 quoting crime number 14/115859/23. Access webchat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/