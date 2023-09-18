News you can trust since 1925
Witnesses sought to collision in Armthorpe

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a lorry on Friday (15 September).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Emergency services were called at 3.50pm to Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, following reports a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a white and maroon articulated lorry.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage please contact police online at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ or call 101 quoting incident number 690 of 15 September 2023.