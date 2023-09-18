Witnesses sought to collision in Armthorpe
Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a lorry on Friday (15 September).
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called at 3.50pm to Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, following reports a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a white and maroon articulated lorry.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.
If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage please contact police online at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ or call 101 quoting incident number 690 of 15 September 2023.