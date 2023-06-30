News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Witnesses sought by Doncaster CID after a suspected arson at a property in Balby

Doncaster CID have issued an appeal for information as part of their ongoing investigation into a suspected arson at a Balby property.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST

Emergency services were called to Waverley Avenue at around 4.30am yesterday morning (Thursday 29 June) following reports that a ground floor flat was on fire.

From initial enquiries undertaken at the scene, officers believe the fire was started deliberately and are investigating the incident as arson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nobody was present in the property and nobody was injured, but damage was caused to the building.

Do you know anything about the suspected arson?Do you know anything about the suspected arson?
Do you know anything about the suspected arson?
Most Popular

Police are keen to hear from anyone in the local community who may hold information about the fire, or anyone who may have heard/seen anything suspicious in the area between 4am and 5am yesterday morning.

Please contact police online, using webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 155 of 29 June 2023.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers by calling on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form on their website.