Witnesses sought by Doncaster CID after a suspected arson at a property in Balby

Emergency services were called to Waverley Avenue at around 4.30am yesterday morning (Thursday 29 June) following reports that a ground floor flat was on fire.

From initial enquiries undertaken at the scene, officers believe the fire was started deliberately and are investigating the incident as arson.

Nobody was present in the property and nobody was injured, but damage was caused to the building.

Do you know anything about the suspected arson?

Police are keen to hear from anyone in the local community who may hold information about the fire, or anyone who may have heard/seen anything suspicious in the area between 4am and 5am yesterday morning.

Please contact police online, using webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 155 of 29 June 2023.