Witnesses sought after sexual assault and theft on train between Doncaster and Thorne North

At around 2pm on Friday 29 December, the victim was on the train when a man sat opposite her and began trying to talk to her, before sexually assaulting her.

The victim managed to leave her seat, pretending to go to the toilet, in order to find a conductor for assistance. The man left the train at Thorne North.

Afterwards, a couple made the victim aware that it looked like the man had touched her luggage when she was with the conductor. Upon checking she discovered some personal items were missing.

A man has been arrested in connection.

Did you witness the incident or do you have any information? Officers are keen to speak to the couple who informed the victim that they believed the man had touched her luggage.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting 328 of 29/12/23.