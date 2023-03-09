Witnesses sought after a teenager suffered a broken leg after a car and motorbike collision in Doncaster

At 3.16pm, it is reported that the car, a Mazda, had been waiting at the junction connecting Albany Road to Balby Road when it was in collision with a motorbike. The motorbike had one rider and two pillion passengers, all believed to be teenage boys.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken leg. The two other boys left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

Did you see anything?

A spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it, to get in touch. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or doorbell footage of either vehicle prior.”