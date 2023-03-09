Witnesses sought after a teenager suffered a broken leg after a car and motorbike collision in Doncaster
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a motorbike and a car collided in Balby yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 8 March).
At 3.16pm, it is reported that the car, a Mazda, had been waiting at the junction connecting Albany Road to Balby Road when it was in collision with a motorbike. The motorbike had one rider and two pillion passengers, all believed to be teenage boys.
A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken leg. The two other boys left the scene.
The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.
A spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it, to get in touch. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or doorbell footage of either vehicle prior.”
If you have any information please call 101. Incident number is 599 of 8 March. The online portal can be accessed here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/