Witness appeal after man threatened with a knife at a Doncaster train station

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife by one of two men.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th May 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:52 BST

The incident took place at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 2, on platform two at Adwick Station.

Two young men have already been identified and officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – quoting reference 704 of 02/05/23 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

The incident happened at Adwick StationThe incident happened at Adwick Station
