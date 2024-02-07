Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man tragically died in a horrific car crash in Ridgeway, near Sheffield, after being thrown from his car while not wearing a seat belt.

Derby Crown Court heard how Jordan Sheehy, from Doncaster, lost his life after his Vauxhall Mokka left the road, hit a wall and flipped over.

The crash had happened on White Lane, Ridgeway, as he tried to overtake another car, driven by Kyle Buckley, from Eckington, near Sheffield, who had also been trying to overtake another car.

Kyle Buckley has been jailed. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Buckley, who had stolen his girlfriend’s VW Tiguan, had no driving licence and was on bail for other driving offences, has now been jailed as a result of the crash.

Witnesses described the Tiguan straddling the centre line of the road looking to overtake another vehicle. A Vauxhall Mokka, which was travelling behind the Tiguan, was also looking to overtake.

As the Mokka went to overtake Buckley, he moved the Tiguan and collided with the Mokka, which left the road, hit a wall and flipped over.

Mr Sheehy, who was driving the Vauxhall, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Jordan Sheehy died in the crash. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Mr Sheehy, who was 26, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was a passenger in the Mokka was also seriously injured.

Buckley fled the scene of the crash, which occurred on July 1, 2023. but was arrested three days later on July 4.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by careless driving, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident and aggravated vehicle taking.

The 30-year-old, of John Street, Eckington, appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on February 2 when he was jailed for three years and eight months. He was also banned from driving for six years and 10 months.

Detective Constable Diane McDermott, who led the investigation, said: "Kyle Buckley has an appalling record which shows he clearly has no respect for the rules of the road. His reckless behaviour on this day led to the death of a young man, and left a family devastated.

"Hopefully his time behind bars will now give him the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour and he will see the error of his ways.