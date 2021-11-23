"What is Donny getting like?" Town centre cafe's appeal after window smashed
The owners of a popular Doncaster town centre cafe have issued an appeal after a window was smashed in a late night attack.
The Jazz Cafe in Printing Office Street has shared a CCTV still of a man and woman caught on camera at around the same time a window at the venue was smashed in the early hours of Sunday.
A post on the venue’s Facebook page said: “What is Donny getting like?”
Anyone with information can contact the Jazz Cafe or police on 101.