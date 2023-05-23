'We have listened:" Doncaster police pledge to be more visible in community

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out patrols in the Scawsby, Cusworth, Bentley and Sprotbrough areas in recent days, both on foot and on bicycle.

A spokesman said: “We have listened to the results of our survey where you have asked for us to be out on foot and more visible.

“Over the past few days we have clocked up some miles on the bike and on foot which has resulted in three stop searches being undertaken, two cannabis warnings issued and a traffic ticket for no seatbelt.

Police have been on patrol in Doncaster in recent days.

“These patrols will continue so please do stop and say hello if you see us, and we hope that you feel reassured by us being out.”