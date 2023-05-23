News you can trust since 1925
'We have listened:" Doncaster police pledge to be more visible in community

Police in Doncaster have made a number of searches and carried out drugs warnings after pledging to be more visible to members of the community.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:53 BST

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out patrols in the Scawsby, Cusworth, Bentley and Sprotbrough areas in recent days, both on foot and on bicycle.

A spokesman said: “We have listened to the results of our survey where you have asked for us to be out on foot and more visible.

“Over the past few days we have clocked up some miles on the bike and on foot which has resulted in three stop searches being undertaken, two cannabis warnings issued and a traffic ticket for no seatbelt.

Police have been on patrol in Doncaster in recent days.Police have been on patrol in Doncaster in recent days.
“These patrols will continue so please do stop and say hello if you see us, and we hope that you feel reassured by us being out.”

You can contact police on 101 with details of crimes.