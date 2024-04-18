Watch: Three Doncaster drug dealers jailed as part of a city-wide operation to dismantle major drug lines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Bennia, Claire Holden and Liam Saunders all sold harmful Class A drugs, with their deals uncovered as part of an ongoing intensive operation to dismantle Doncaster's drug supply network.

Convicted dealers from across the city have been locked up for a combined total of over 60 years, with this trio the latest to end up behind bars as a result of the operation.

All three were arrested during a series of warrants executed in January 2024 after members of the line supplied crack cocaine and heroin on 18 occasions between February 2023 and June 2023.

Bennia was caught on CCTV topping up the phone used to communicate with buyers, with Holden also implicated by a distinctive tattoo on her neck which matched her to footage captured from the scene of a deal which she instigated.

PC Lee Ashworth, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) who terrorise our communities are funded by the use and supply of illegal drugs.

"Every dealer we remove from the network dismantles the capabilities and impacts the funds of these groups and we are determined to continue rooting out the people responsible for supplying these drugs across the city.

"If you are dealing drugs in Doncaster and think you're untouchable and above the law, please know that we are onto you.

"In the past few weeks and months, we've been able to secure custodial sentences against a number of drug suppliers and I want people to be reassured that we are taking action.

"We will not allow unscrupulous OCGs to profit from the sale of drugs and we will not tolerate these illicit deals taking place in our local communities."

Bennia, aged 28, of Alexandra Road, Balby, pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying crack cocaine and three counts of supplying heroin. He was jailed for three years and eight months.

Holden, aged 39, of Princes Avenue, Hull, admitted four counts of supplying crack cocaine and two counts of supplying heroin. She received a three-year prison sentence.

Saunders, aged 34, of College Road, Doncaster, was sentenced to two years and four months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of supplying crack cocaine and one count of supplying heroin.

All three were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Wednesday (10 April), with their sentences combining to reach a total of nine years between them.

If you are worried about drug-related crime in your area, or if you think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.