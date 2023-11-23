Watch the video: Quad bike gangs rampage through fields as Doncaster police crack down
The footage was captured on camera last night as South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Team revealed details of a number of incidents, including several in Doncaster.
Speaking of the clip, a spokesman said: “No its not the M1, nor is it the M18. No, not even the A1 – it is just a freshly seeded wheat field in the South Rotherham area.
“And yes, over a dozen agricultural farm quads tearing across it around 7.30pm last night.
“Smashing through hedgerows and fencing to get on, these are the same fields that last year we saw deer and badgers intentionally ran over, and reports gangs of youths filming their exploits on Snapchat. Screaming hysterically.
“Other witnesses stated that some quads had passengers on as well, and none had plates on. All faces covered.
“This was only one of many incidents across the county of quads causing havoc in the last 24 hours.
“A group of four, lamping in Tickhill, broke a fence and allowed a horse onto the main road in the dark - they were chased back over the border to Harworth.
“Three were in the Travelodge car park, north of Woodlands, armed with angle grinders - they were scared off breaking into work vans parked up for the night.
“Four were sighted on the Trans Pennine Trail near Cusworth Hall, no plates, with balaclavas on and dogs on the rear.”
Earlier this month, the M1 was closed due to horses running free afrer quads breached a farmers fencing, in order to steal his quad.
A spokesman said: “If you see these quads, even better have dash cam or doorbell footage, then report it. They are enabling a host of criminality and are not just out for a night ride.
“Thousands of pounds of damage is being caused and people in remote rural locations are being targeted.”
“We need the public’s help. We need to employ your eyes and ears to help us tackle this problem.
“These quads are being stored in back yards, and container lock ups.”
Contact police on 101, 999 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.