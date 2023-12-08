Watch the video: Police find cannabis plants in Doncaster drugs raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team executed two warrants at properties in Armthorpe.
A number of cannabis plants were discovered in one property, with a quantity of pregabalin, not believed to be on prescription, found in a bungalow.
Inspector Alison Carr, from Doncaster East NPT, has spoken about the warrants, which were executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
She said: "We are gathering more and more intelligence on the supply of drugs and I would continue to encourage the public to report any concerns they have to us.
"Some people might think cannabis is a harmless drug, but its link to organised crime has been proven. Selling cannabis funds organised crime in our communities and this needs to stop.
"We are here to listen and investigate your concerns to keep people safe."
You can contact police on 101.