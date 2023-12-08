This is the moment police found drugs after swooping on two properties in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team executed two warrants at properties in Armthorpe.

A number of cannabis plants were discovered in one property, with a quantity of pregabalin, not believed to be on prescription, found in a bungalow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Alison Carr, from Doncaster East NPT, has spoken about the warrants, which were executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police carried out drugs raids in Armthorpe.

She said: "We are gathering more and more intelligence on the supply of drugs and I would continue to encourage the public to report any concerns they have to us.

"Some people might think cannabis is a harmless drug, but its link to organised crime has been proven. Selling cannabis funds organised crime in our communities and this needs to stop.

"We are here to listen and investigate your concerns to keep people safe."