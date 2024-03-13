Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In October 2023, officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to raid a property in Somerset Road in the Hyde Park area of the city.

Inside, they found two 22-year-old Klodis Hamzaj who tried to run out of the terraced house before he was detained by officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Another man - 28-year-old Elmi Hamzaj - also tried to escape through a bathroom window but was stopped in his tracks by officers.

Klodis Hamzaj.

The pair, both of Somerset Road, were arrested and brought into custody, with officers searching the house and finding 349 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

There were 166 plants in early stages of growth in the basement, 100 small plants in one bedroom and 83 medium plants in the loft.

The operation was conducted alongside Border Force, with other properties in Morley Road and Cunningham Road also targeted as part of the early morning raids.

Klodis Hamzaj initially denied all knowledge of the cannabis cultivation but both defendants ended up pleading guilty to production of the controlled Class B drug cannabis.

Elmi Hamzaj.

They appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Tuesday (5 March) for sentencing, with the pair jailed for 15 months each.

Police Constable Steven Morris said: "This was a sophisticated and elaborate set up with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis discovered inside the house.

"The people looking after these grows are often vulnerable to exploitation and although people think cannabis is a harmless drug, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"It funds organised crime and criminals who terrorise our communities and we won't allow that to happen.

"We will continue using the intelligence we gather to secure drugs warrants and tear apart these operations to stop the production of cannabis and to create safer neighbourhoods and communities for people to enjoy."

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.