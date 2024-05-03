Watch the moment officers raided £150,000 cannabis farm found inside Doncaster industrial unit
A huge £150,000 cannabis factory has been discovered inside an industrial unit in Doncaster after officers acted on intelligence from the local community to execute a drugs warrant.
Yesterday afternoon (2 May), officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a unit in Kirk Sandall as they executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Inside, they found around 150 cannabis plants spread across two rooms, with the total estimated value of the Class B drugs coming to £150,000.
The plants have since been recovered from the premises and destroyed, with a 45-year-old man charged in connection with the incident.