Watch the moment officers raided £150,000 cannabis farm found inside Doncaster industrial unit

Yesterday afternoon (2 May), officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a unit in Kirk Sandall as they executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, they found around 150 cannabis plants spread across two rooms, with the total estimated value of the Class B drugs coming to £150,000.

