Watch: Shocking moment yob kicks through window of Doncaster restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
CCTV cameras captured the vandal repeatedly kicking the windows of The City restaurant in Kingsgate before eventually breaking the glass.
The attacker was then filmed picking his footwear out of the wreckage after losing it in the incident and then slapping the window with the shoe before returning it to his foot and walking away.
Angry bosses have shared footage of the incident, which took place shortly after midnight on Monday, in the hopes of tracing the vandal.
A spokesman for the European restaurant said: “This is what our camera recorded last Monday night.
“Absolutely outrageous. If anybody recognises the man in the recording, please let us know ASAP.”
Anyone with information about the incident can also contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.