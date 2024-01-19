News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Watch: Shocking moment yob kicks through window of Doncaster restaurant

This is the shocking moment a yob kicked through the window of a Doncaster city centre restaurant.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

CCTV cameras captured the vandal repeatedly kicking the windows of The City restaurant in Kingsgate before eventually breaking the glass.

The attacker was then filmed picking his footwear out of the wreckage after losing it in the incident and then slapping the window with the shoe before returning it to his foot and walking away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angry bosses have shared footage of the incident, which took place shortly after midnight on Monday, in the hopes of tracing the vandal.

Most Popular
The yob was seen kicking through the window of The City restaurant. (Photo/video: The City restaurant).The yob was seen kicking through the window of The City restaurant. (Photo/video: The City restaurant).
The yob was seen kicking through the window of The City restaurant. (Photo/video: The City restaurant).

A spokesman for the European restaurant said: “This is what our camera recorded last Monday night.

“Absolutely outrageous. If anybody recognises the man in the recording, please let us know ASAP.”

Anyone with information about the incident can also contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.