Watch: Shocking moment yob kicks through window of Doncaster restaurant

This is the shocking moment a yob kicked through the window of a Doncaster city centre restaurant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV cameras captured the vandal repeatedly kicking the windows of The City restaurant in Kingsgate before eventually breaking the glass.

The attacker was then filmed picking his footwear out of the wreckage after losing it in the incident and then slapping the window with the shoe before returning it to his foot and walking away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angry bosses have shared footage of the incident, which took place shortly after midnight on Monday, in the hopes of tracing the vandal.

The yob was seen kicking through the window of The City restaurant. (Photo/video: The City restaurant).

A spokesman for the European restaurant said: “This is what our camera recorded last Monday night.

“Absolutely outrageous. If anybody recognises the man in the recording, please let us know ASAP.”