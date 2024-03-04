News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Quad bike thug tears up grass outside Doncaster block of flats

This is the shocking moment a quad bike rider was filmed tearing up grass and wrecklessly riding around outside a Doncaster block of flats.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime team have released footage of the rider racing around near to the flats in Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake in broad daylight.

CCTV footage shows the riding performing “doughnuts” and tearing up grass near to a clump of trees, before racing away from the scene on the road.

A police spokesman said: “Is this fair?

The quad biker is seen tearing up grass outside the block of flats in Doncaster.The quad biker is seen tearing up grass outside the block of flats in Doncaster.
“Anti-social behaviour or just harmless fun?

“This local authority footage is from Doncaster.

“South Yorkshire Police received over 12,000 calls about bikes and quads last year.

“We are committed to tackling this with the help of local authorities and other stakeholders.”

Anyone wanting to report off-road bike crime and anti-social behaviour can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.