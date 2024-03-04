Watch: Quad bike thug tears up grass outside Doncaster block of flats
South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime team have released footage of the rider racing around near to the flats in Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake in broad daylight.
CCTV footage shows the riding performing “doughnuts” and tearing up grass near to a clump of trees, before racing away from the scene on the road.
A police spokesman said: “Is this fair?
“Anti-social behaviour or just harmless fun?
“This local authority footage is from Doncaster.
“South Yorkshire Police received over 12,000 calls about bikes and quads last year.
“We are committed to tackling this with the help of local authorities and other stakeholders.”
Anyone wanting to report off-road bike crime and anti-social behaviour can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.