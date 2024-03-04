Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime team have released footage of the rider racing around near to the flats in Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake in broad daylight.

CCTV footage shows the riding performing “doughnuts” and tearing up grass near to a clump of trees, before racing away from the scene on the road.

A police spokesman said: “Is this fair?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quad biker is seen tearing up grass outside the block of flats in Doncaster.

“Anti-social behaviour or just harmless fun?

“This local authority footage is from Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“South Yorkshire Police received over 12,000 calls about bikes and quads last year.

“We are committed to tackling this with the help of local authorities and other stakeholders.”