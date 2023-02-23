Watch: Police hunting masked burglary gang release CCTV of terrifying Doncaster raid

Police investigating the burglary in Skellow last month have now released CCTV footage of the suspects fleeing the scene as part of their appeal for witnesses.

On 11 January at around 5pm, a number of men with their faces covered, forced entry to the property causing damage.

Footage shows a number of men inside a garage at the side of the property, before two of them kick open a door to get access to the house.

Police have issued CCTV of the gang breaking into a house in Skellow.

Once inside, the suspects are reported to have taken a safe containing cash and jewellery.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle with the front passenger door open, as seen in the footage.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may know who the men in the footage are, anyone who saw this vehicle or anyone who may have been offered distinctive items of jewellery for sale.”

Please report information via the South Yorkshire Police online portal, live web chat or 101 quoting incident number 650 of 11 January 2023. Access webchat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.