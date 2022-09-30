Watch: Flytipper caught on camera dumping rubbish in Doncaster lane stung with fine
This is the moment a flytipper was caught on camera dumping rubbish in a Doncaster country lane.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:34 am
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:34 am
Doncaster Council’s Environmental Health Enforcement Team have released footage after Edward Riley of Stainforth was found guilty at Doncaster Magistrates Court following the incident in February.
Footage of the incident was captured on Doncaster Council fly tipping cameras in which Riley deposited waste on Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield.
Riley was ordered to pay £849.55 and required to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.