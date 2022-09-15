Warning to animal owners over 'horse sex' man reportedly prowling Doncaster
Equestrian owners have been warned to be on their guard against a man reportedly approaching horse lovers and discussing sex with animals in Doncaster.
The man is understood to have approached a woman in Armthorpe with horses on her property, discussing topics such as bestiality – sex between humans and animals – and child pornography.
He is also reported to have raised the topic of organ harvesting of babies that are alive.
A social media post said: “Please be careful, people. If you are walking in Armthorpe and encounter this man, whether you are alone, walking your dog or with your family and you see this man. Leave immediately. This man is a danger.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.
Anyone wanting to report any suspcious behaviour in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact indpedendent charity Crime Stoppers to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.