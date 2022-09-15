Warning to animal owners over 'horse sex' man reportedly prowling Doncaster

The man is understood to have approached a woman in Armthorpe with horses on her property, discussing topics such as bestiality – sex between humans and animals – and child pornography.

He is also reported to have raised the topic of organ harvesting of babies that are alive.

A social media post said: “Please be careful, people. If you are walking in Armthorpe and encounter this man, whether you are alone, walking your dog or with your family and you see this man. Leave immediately. This man is a danger.”

A man has reportedly been enquiring about sex with horses in Doncaster. (Photo: Pixabay).

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.