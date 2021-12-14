Officers say they have seen a rise in the number of cases – with the elderly being targeted and have urged people to stay safe over Christmas and the winter period.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are seeing a rise in incidents where unknown persons are knocking on doors purporting to be from a utility company.

"These individuals are targeting the vulnerable within our communities especially the elderly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are warning people to be on their guard against bogus officials.

"If you have a vulnerable family member or neighbour, please contact them and advise them not to engage in conversation with anyone who comes to the door unless they have a prior appointment, or they are a trusted person.

“If someone is attending with an appointment you can set up a password which the person attending will know.

"If a password has not been set up, then ask them for identification which will contain their name, company details and a contact number, if you are unsure if the person is genuine, call the number and confirm.

“Finally, never buy anything on the doorstep and do not share any of your details especially bank account details.”

Anyone with information about bogus officials in South Yorkshire can contact police with details on the non-emergency number of 101.