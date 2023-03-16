Warning issued as Doncaster residents spot spate of drainage grate thefts
Residents of the Wheatley area and across Doncaster are asked to be on the alert after a number of drainage grates have been stolen this week.
This can be dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians if not spotted in time, and can also be very lucrative for the thieves who sell the metal on.
One Facebook follower said: “Please be vigilant when out and about somebody in a White Vauxhall Insignia stealing the drainage grates again this time on Charles Street yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) at 3.50pm.”