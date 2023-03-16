News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
1 hour ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
16 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Warning issued as Doncaster residents spot spate of drainage grate thefts

Residents of the Wheatley area and across Doncaster are asked to be on the alert after a number of drainage grates have been stolen this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

This can be dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians if not spotted in time, and can also be very lucrative for the thieves who sell the metal on.

One Facebook follower said: “Please be vigilant when out and about somebody in a White Vauxhall Insignia stealing the drainage grates again this time on Charles Street yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) at 3.50pm.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the thefts - the number plate is obscured
One of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the thefts - the number plate is obscured
One of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the thefts - the number plate is obscured