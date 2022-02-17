Warning after man commits sex act outside Doncaster teenager's bedroom window
A warning has been issued after a man was reported to have committed a sex act outside a teenager’s bedroom window in Doncaster.
Details of the incident were shared on social media, but an exact time and location of the incident have not been revealed.
The post said: “Male going round thinking its OK to j*** off in alley, while looking at a teenager in bedroom window while she’s doing her make up.
"So be careful. Police are involved.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.