Warning after man commits sex act outside Doncaster teenager's bedroom window

A warning has been issued after a man was reported to have committed a sex act outside a teenager’s bedroom window in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 8:43 am

Details of the incident were shared on social media, but an exact time and location of the incident have not been revealed.

The post said: “Male going round thinking its OK to j*** off in alley, while looking at a teenager in bedroom window while she’s doing her make up.

"So be careful. Police are involved.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have been contacted about the incident.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.