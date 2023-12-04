Wanted: Woman sought by police in Doncaster who advise she is not approached

Police are asking for your help to find wanted Doncaster woman Kirsty Mullen.

Mullen, aged 34, is wanted in connection with multiple reported offences in the city, including one assault, one robbery and six instances of shoplifting committed between 7 November and 24 November.

Mullen is white, slim and approximately 5ft 5ins tall. She has shoulder-length brown hair and a tattoo of a heart on her left arm. She also has a distinctive cut on her right hand and scars on her legs.

Mullen is known to frequent areas in and around Doncaster city centre, as well as the Wheatley Hall Road area.

If you see Mullen, please do not approach her but instead call us 101