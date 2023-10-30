Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Matthew Adams.

Adams, age 31, of Ramskir Lane, is wanted in connection with a robbery in Stainforth.

It is reported that on 26 August at 1.36am, four men broke into a property on Haig Crescent where they beat the occupant of the house before entering and leaving with two safes.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Adams recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Adams has links to Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

If you see Adams, please do not approach him but call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via the online live chat, the online portal https://orlo.uk/Vdq7J or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 75 of 26 August 2023 when you get in touch.