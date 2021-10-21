WANTED: Police seek this man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Joshua Deere.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 5:01 pm
The 23-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault on October 16.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and find him.
Deere is known to frequent the Doncaster area, particularly Bentley, Cantley Woodlands, Denaby Main and Balby.
Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please call 101. The incident number is 367 of 16 October.