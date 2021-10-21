WANTED: Police seek this man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Doncaster

The 23-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault on October 16.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and find him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Deere is wanted by police

Deere is known to frequent the Doncaster area, particularly Bentley, Cantley Woodlands, Denaby Main and Balby.

Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please call 101. The incident number is 367 of 16 October.