Wanted: Police continue hunt for man wanted in connection with an assault

Ashley Gibson, aged 29, is wanted in connection with a reported assault in Southey Green, Sheffield on Friday 21 July.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Gibson recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen him?

He goes by both first names Ashley and Lewis, and has links to the Fox Hill, Parson Cross and Ecclesfield areas of Sheffield.

“We believe he may have left Sheffield and could be travelling around South Yorkshire so if anyone has any info on where he is, please get in touch,” a spokesman said.

If you see Gibson or have any information about where he might be call 101 quoting 1147 of 21 July or access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/