Wanted: Police continue hunt for man wanted in connection with an assault
Ashley Gibson, aged 29, is wanted in connection with a reported assault in Southey Green, Sheffield on Friday 21 July.
Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Gibson recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Gibson is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair.
He goes by both first names Ashley and Lewis, and has links to the Fox Hill, Parson Cross and Ecclesfield areas of Sheffield.
“We believe he may have left Sheffield and could be travelling around South Yorkshire so if anyone has any info on where he is, please get in touch,” a spokesman said.
If you see Gibson or have any information about where he might be call 101 quoting 1147 of 21 July or access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively call Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org