Wanted: Police are still looking for Wayne Kime in the Doncaster area - have you seen him?

Kime, aged 35, is wanted in connection with offences of threats to kill, assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wayne recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Wayne has connections in Doncaster, predominately in the Wheatley and Bentley areas.

Wayne Kime is still wanted by police

If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 392 of 16 February 2023.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

