Wanted man who goaded police over 'rough' mugshot 'no longer sought,' say cops

South Yorkshire Police had been searching for Jake Elliott who was wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage and recall to prison and launched an appeal to track him down on social media.

Brazen Elliott shared the appeal on his own Facebook page and posting the mugshot photo released by police, complained about his appearance, adding: “Look rough like” and claiming he was high on drugs when it was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a further say, sharing the newspaper story about his mugshot complaint – and blaming his situation on postal strikes.

Jake Elliott has now been located, police have said.

But now South Yorkshire Police say they have located him, issuing a brief update on social media.

A spokesman said: “Wanted man Jake Elliot is no longer being sought by officers. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, police released a wanted appeal picture which showed 25-year-old Elliott with a number of red spots on his face and a “wonky nose” – which he appeared to blame on cocaine use, writing: Look how wonkey my nose is from all that marching powder.” (slang for the drug).

Responding to comments from friends on the Facebook post he told one: “Be orate (sic) if I was actually hiding, all down to probation sending me a letter when Royal Mail was on strike – the assault, maybe they have wrong person.”

When another asked if he was in HMP Doncaster, he replied: “Not yet but can feel it coming, it's only been 7 week,” later adding: “But won't be going back there anytime soon bro.”

He also claimed to have been high on drugs when the photo was taken, telling a friend: “That's when they locked me up pilled of mi t*** hshhshs”, adding “I’d been up days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad