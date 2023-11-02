Wanted man on run for 10 days arrested in Doncaster 200 miles away from jail
A wanted man on the run for more than ten days has been arrested in Doncaster – 200 miles away from the jail he escaped from.
Aidan McGuinness, 44, absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, Suffolk on Saturday, October 21.
McGuiness, who was was serving a three-year sentence for theft, fraud and possession of a controlled class B drug, was arrested 189 miles away in Doncaster on Thursday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the public for their help.”