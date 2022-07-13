Wanted man caught with drugs by Doncaster police after attempting to flee

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested the man after a brief chase.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended to an address in Edenthorpe trying to locate a wanted male who had failed to appear at court.

"On arriving at the address the officers were given the standard response ‘no officer I haven’t seen him in weeks.’

Police found a stolen car and drugs during the same raid.

"Thankfully we know that some people may not be honest with us, so after a little detective work we quickly established the male was actually inside.

"As officers entered the property, the male made his escape out of a rear window.

"Officers gave chase and after some fence hopping located the male who was promptly arrested. In his rush to leave he forgot he had cannabis in his pocket, along with a can of incapacitant spray, so he was further arrested for these offences.

"As an added bonus, our ANPR car also identified a stolen vehicle around the corner. The number plate had been altered with black tape in an attempt to fool us.

"The car was recovered and will be forensically examined.

"The arrested male will be spending the night in a Police cell and will be attending court in the morning.