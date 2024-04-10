Wanted: Have you seen Sheffield man Sajid Hussain who has links to Doncaster?
Hussain, aged 41, from Burngreave, is wanted in connection with stalking and breaching a restraining order.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hussain recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Hussain has links to Shirecliffe in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster. Officers believe he may have travelled to Leeds.
If you see Hussain, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote investigation number 14/27625/24 when you get in touch.
You can access the police online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or alternatively complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.