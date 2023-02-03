On Tuesday, January 10, at about 12.05am, it is reported that a man repeatedly knocked on the door of an elderly person in Springwell Gardens in Balby.

When they answered, he is said to have pushed himself into the property and pinned the occupant up against the wall. A house alarm was triggered and the man then fled the property.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 40 and 45 years old. He was about 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, with short dark hair.

E-fit of the man police want to speak to

Do you know this man?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat function, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/16210/23 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/