Wanted Doncaster woman who raided shops across the city in a devastating series of thefts has been jailed
Prolific shoplifter Kirsty Mullen was circulated as wanted after stealing over £1,000 worth of products from shops in Doncaster in November 2023 and January 2024.
Targeting high value items from Marks & Spencer and Next, Mullen stole coats, skirts and picture frames worth a grand total of £1,174.
On every occasion, Mullen, of no fixed abode, took the items and walked out of the store without paying. Every theft she committed was caught on CCTV and she was arrested on 2 February.
The 34-year-old was charged with seven thefts which she pleaded guilty to in court. She was sentenced to a year behind bars at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Monday (26 February).
PC Hazel Smith, from Doncaster's dedicated retail crime team, said: "Mullen showed absolutely no regard for staff or businesses when she plundered items from shops.
"She knew exactly what she was doing but had no thought about the consequences of retail crime, which can be devastating.
"Retail workers should not have to deal with the likes of Mullen in their day-to-day jobs and businesses who are impacted by retail crime can end up shutting down which results in heartbreaking job losses.
"Retail crime is far from victimless and this lengthy sentence given to Mullen shows just how seriously the courts are taking these types of offences.
"I would encourage any business who has been a victim of retail crime to tell us so we can properly and thoroughly investigate and bring offenders like Mullen to justice."