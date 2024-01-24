Wanted Doncaster shoplifter who ignored retail workers' challenges in store is now behind bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over a 16-day period, Olayinka Aminu raided shops across the city, plundering butter, cheese, meat and fish which he shoved into shopping bags and sold on at a working men's club.

When challenged by shop workers, the 44-year-old ignored them and walked out of the store without paying, with Aminu committing some of his thefts during the busy retail period just before Christmas Day.

Aminu, of Pickering Road, Bentley, stole from a Morrisons Daily in Bentley and a Tesco Express in Wheatley, with store managers reporting his crimes to us after recognising him as a prolific shoplifter.

Olayinka Aminu was wanted by police and has now been jailed.

He was arrested by officers and charged with nine counts of theft, which he pleaded guilty to at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (18 January).

That same day, he was sentenced to seven months in prison after a shop raiding spree that saw him steal over £660 worth of products.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "During a busy festive period for supermarket workers who were no doubt rushed off their feet, Aminu decided to add to their woes by stealing hundreds of pounds worth of stock.

"Is it the last thing they should have to deal with during their already stressful shifts and when some workers did challenge them, he just ignored them and walked out without paying.

"Aminu was already wanted by police and was a well-known offender having committed previous shoplifting offences.

"He also admitted that he sold the items he stole for further financial gain, and he was spotted flogging them at a nearby working men's club.

"There are so many business owners and workers in Doncaster and beyond who work hard for their money, and they shouldn't lose that at the hands of careless shoplifters.

"Every day, we're gathering more and more evidence on shoplifters in the city and I want to thank all the businesses in the city who have worked with us to build this network of information and intelligence.

“I would urge all local businesses who are victims of theft to report these crimes to us immediately so we can investigate and bring the offenders to justice."