Wanted Doncaster man who hit out at weight and hair jibes caught by police

South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal asking for help tracing Ryan James Brough in connection with a number of assaults.

But soon comments appeared mocking his haircut, weight, and comparing his appearance to Peter Kay and a character from Game of Thrones called Samwell Tarley.

Brough took to the police’s Facebook page to say: “Bet none of you dare meet me and say anything to my face. Keyboard warriors.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Brough is no longer wanted by police.

He then posted a GIF video and added: “Actual footage of me reacting to everyone’s comments . You give me strength to carry on. Thank you to all my fans.”