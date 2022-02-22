Wanted Doncaster man who hit out at weight and hair jibes caught by police
A wanted Doncaster man who took to a police Facebook page to hit out at people making jibes about his weight and hair has been caught by police.
South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal asking for help tracing Ryan James Brough in connection with a number of assaults.
But soon comments appeared mocking his haircut, weight, and comparing his appearance to Peter Kay and a character from Game of Thrones called Samwell Tarley.
Brough took to the police’s Facebook page to say: “Bet none of you dare meet me and say anything to my face. Keyboard warriors.”
He then posted a GIF video and added: “Actual footage of me reacting to everyone’s comments . You give me strength to carry on. Thank you to all my fans.”
A spokesman said: “We are pleased to update you all that Ryan James Brough, 25, from Doncaster is no longer wanted by our officers. Thank you to all of you who shared the appeal to find him.”