A man wanted by two police forces after going on the run has been arrested.

Members of the public were urged to call 999 if they spotted 45-year-old Paul Wack from Woodlands.

He was wanted by officers over a break-in.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Mr Wack was wanted by us in connection with a burglary investigation and had failed to answer police bail.”

He was also wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for NYP said: “Earlier, we issued an appeal to help find wanted man Paul Wack.

"Mr Wack has now been found and arrested.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.