Wanted Doncaster man is arrested after going on run from police
Members of the public were urged to call 999 if they spotted 45-year-old Paul Wack from Woodlands.
He was wanted by officers over a break-in.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Mr Wack was wanted by us in connection with a burglary investigation and had failed to answer police bail.”
He was also wanted by South Yorkshire Police.
A spokesman for NYP said: “Earlier, we issued an appeal to help find wanted man Paul Wack.
"Mr Wack has now been found and arrested.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
