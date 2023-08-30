Wanted Doncaster drug dealer jailed after trying to flee police with 130 wraps of heroin and cocaine

Tom Muscroft, 24, of Latin Gardens, Scawsby, has been jailed for three years after a police officer pursued him down a street and found him with significant quantities of Class A drugs.

Muscroft was seized on 17 July after the officer spotted him while dealing with a separate incident in Copley Road, Doncaster.

Muscroft was seen dropping a clear package onto a footpath before fleeing the scene. However, he was detained a short distance away after an officer gave chase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Drug dealer Tom Muscroft has been jailed after being cornered by police in Doncaster.

The package, which contained around 130 wraps of heroin and cocaine, was recovered from the floor along with a quantity of cash which was found on Muscroft when he was searched by officers.

Muscroft appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 24 August for sentencing after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine. He was jailed for three years.

Investigating officer DC Joshua Heath said: “This is an encouraging and positive result for the people of Doncaster.

“Drugs are a scourge on our society and we know people are fed up with drug dealing taking place on their doorsteps and in their communities.

“Muscroft must have thought he had managed to evade police but one eagle-eyed officer spotted him as a wanted person and bravely pursued him in order to arrest him and ultimately bring him to justice.

“We remain committed to tackling drug supply in your neighbourhoods and we will act on the concerns you raise. Please continue to report information to us as it really does make a big difference.”

Anyone concerned about crime in their area is encouraged to reach out police by contacting them on 101. You can also find out who your local policing team is on the SYP website.

