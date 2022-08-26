Vile Doncaster thug who brutally beat woman in life-changing attack is jailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Knight, 36, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court today (Friday 26 August) to ten years and six months after an incident in March.

Knight was convicted of causing life-changing injuries to a woman during a ‘sustained’ attack in Cleethorpes.

Officer in the case, DC St Quinton of Grimsby CID, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for their incredible bravery and resilience throughout the investigation.

Vile thug Gavin Knight has been jailed.

“This was a planned and sustained attack by a brutal thug and it cannot have been easy for the victim to come to terms with their injuries.

"These horrific life-changing injuries were some of the worst I have seen during my career and have affected the victim both physically and mentally.

“I sincerely hope today’s substantial sentence can provide the victim with some sense that justice has been served, and this dangerous man is off the streets.

“I would also hope this sentence of more than 10 years gives other victims of violence faith that this will not be tolerated and that we will leave no stone unturned in getting justice for victims of this type of offence.

“If you have been a victim of serious violence, report it to us and we will act upon it.”